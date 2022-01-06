Kelly Lamb's Top 5 Rebel News Reports 2021

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

It wasn't easy to narrow it down to only five of my favourite 2021 Rebel moments. Of course, I'm a fairly new journalist and I don't have a lot of content yet, so I was looking at all of my wonderful co-worker's content.

And there's so many gems, especially hiding in all those long livestreams, so it was hard to pick.

But I have chosen five moments that I think really show and encompass what Rebel is doing, or moments that are inspiring or just extremely well thought-out, as well as one that I found a little bit more light and humorous.