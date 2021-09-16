Kevin McCarthy goes after AOC for Met Gala ticket

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the “leader” of the Democrat Party during an interview after the congresswoman attended the Met Gala, full of the nation’s wealthiest socialites, sparking an ethics complaint against her over concerns about Ocasio-Cortez’s hypocrisy.

“I’m not quite sure as a member of Congress how you legally can go there,” McCarthy told Fox News. “You can’t accept a ticket so I’m not sure how that works.”

McCarthy said that Ocasio-Cortez could have used funding from her campaign to pay for the event if the event was a fundraiser, but as the event was not, Ocasio-Cortez would have to use her personal funds.

“She’s the leader of the Democratic Party,” McCarthy said. “And think about it. She doesn’t call herself a Democrat. She calls herself a socialist Democrat.”

AOC was blasted across social media after attending the event wearing a “Tax The Rich” designer dress, where individual tickets reportedly cost $30,000 and tables $200,000 to $300,000.

The congresswoman defended her attendance at the event, saying those who criticized her were “haters,” claiming, “New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public.”

“I was one of several in attendance in this evening,” she added.

Thomas Jones, the founder of the American Accountability Foundation, wrote to the Office of Congressional Ethics demanding that they open up an investigation into AOC over the incident.

“The American Accountability Foundation is writing today to request that you immediately open an investigation of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) for accepting an impermissible gift to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala (the Met Gala),” the complaint said. “If during your investigation you discover any possible violations of campaign finance law, we urge you to share that information with the Federal Elections Commission.

“Specifically, we believe Representative Ocasio-Cortez has violated clause 5 of Rule XXV of the Rules of the House of Representatives (commonly known as the Gift Rule) by accepting admission to the Met Gala, an event whose per-seat costs is reported to range from $35,000 to $50,000, without having a permissible exemption to allow the acceptance of the lavish gift,” the complaint continued. “If Representative Occasion-Cortez has used campaign funds to pay for this ticket, she has also violated FEC prohibitions on campaign funds being used for entertainment purposes.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Metropolitan Museum of Art claimed on Tuesday that it “comped” Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend, as well as New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife.