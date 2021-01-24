KeystoneXL is cancelled: We're going to need some big ideas!

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, recorded just before the inauguration of Joe Biden, Robbie Picard (@PicardRobbie on Twitter) of Oilsands Strong joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Here's a bit of what Robbie had to say:

“I hope we can finish the TransMountain [pipeline expansion]. And I hope that because now that there is oil being shipped through the Panama Canal that's ending up on the east coast of Canada, that maybe we can get the Energy East, or a pipeline like it. “And I'm happy that so many Indigenous people are supporting pipelines now, like I've never seen. And they understand — this pandemic has scared a lot of people into the realization that oil development is important, and if we're not going to develop it, countries are going to develop it [with their] horrible human rights records, [and with fewer] environmental standards than we have — and the realization that green energy isn't so green.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

