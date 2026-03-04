Khamenei is dead: Supreme Leader killed in US-Israel strikes

On Saturday, February 28, Iranian Canadians and their allies gathered for one of their now-regular demonstrations, which have repeatedly drawn hundreds of thousands into Toronto’s streets. Though the rally had long been planned as a bi-weekly event, the mood shifted dramatically the night before when Trump declared war on the Islamic Republic after nuclear negotiations collapsed.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

For weeks, chants of “Trump act now!” had echoed through these protests, following repeated promises on his X account that help was coming. Overnight, in coordination with Israel, the U.S. launched strikes targeting senior IRGC members and Khamenei’s bunker — instantly transforming the tone of the rally from desperation to jubilation.

They looked to the skies and the skies finally answered. 🥹



pic.twitter.com/LQiCusqarb — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 28, 2026

The people of Iran are cheering as the Israeli Air Force bombed the president's compound of Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran.



They want the Islamic Republic gone.



pic.twitter.com/louk8hILqG — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 28, 2026

When I arrived, what had once felt urgent now felt celebratory. Iranians were cheering, waving American flags, and chanting, “Trump and Netanyahu, thank you, thank you!”

“Trump and Netanyahu, thank you thank you!”



The crowd in support of the Iranian people in Richmond Hill ON chants as the march begins. 🇮🇷🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zcpOoeTB7y — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 28, 2026

They did not yet know how good the day was about to become.

From Yonge and 16th Avenue, an estimated minimum of 100,000 people marched toward Richmond Hill Public Library at Yonge and Major Mackenzie Drive, where a stage awaited speakers at the end of the route. Along the way, I spoke with participants of all ages and Iranian backgrounds, and the consensus was clear: deep gratitude for Trump’s decisive action.

While some demonstrations elsewhere—such as those at the Israeli consulate—called for “No War With Iran,” and similar sentiments appeared on social media, you’d be hard-pressed to find an actual Iranian sharing that view. Iranians inside Iran had also taken to the streets in celebrations, with calls thanking Trump echoing both in the country and the diaspora.

As many expressed: this is not a war; it’s a rescue mission.

Turn the volume up.



Iranians are literally celebrating with joy as bombs are falling around them.



Everyone prayed for this. pic.twitter.com/XVUaB9qO3i — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 28, 2026

Hundreds of thousands of Iranian civilians have been murdered by their own government in recent months for demanding basic freedoms — far exceeding casualties from the recent 12-day conflict with Israel and certainly more than any likely to result from these targeted strikes by Israel and America. The chants of “Trump act now!” had stopped. He acted, and Iranians are grateful.

They didn’t know yet how grateful they would soon feel. By the time the march reached the stage, speculation about Khamenei’s fate had intensified after his bunker was pounded overnight. Then confirmation came from Israel: Ali Khamenei was dead.

With internet service strained by the massive crowd, many couldn’t check updates themselves, so speakers confirmed the news onstage. When it was announced, the crowd erupted — cheering, crying, calling loved ones, hugging friends, and breaking down in relief. The “Butcher of Tehran,” who had killed so many of their friends and relatives, was gone. Iran is now one step closer to freedom—closer than it has been in 47 years. Many described the day as Iran’s D-Day.

Iranians finding out Khamenei had been eliminated. 💥 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/QIiYbPB2C2 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 1, 2026

Iranians have waited for this for so long. Shame on every “No War With Iran” virtue signaller. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XpnKhUlb4d — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 28, 2026

Celebrations will likely continue throughout the week, as will demonstrations now focused on what comes next for Iran. The chosen opposition leader, Reza Pahlavi, is one step closer to returning and implementing his transitional plan to democracy. Iranians inside the country have been calling for him, and those in the diaspora are amplifying that call. This will likely be the focus of upcoming rallies: demanding the U.S. meet with their chosen leader. One such event popped up overnight, organized by the same planners behind these massive demonstrations.

Today, Toronto - Keep Fighting for a Free Iran pic.twitter.com/sc5dftCyZR — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 1, 2026

It was a historic day for Iranians — but their battle continues until true freedom is achieved.