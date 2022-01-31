Kid Rock refusing to perform at venues requiring vaccine passports, masks

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada! $1,726,849.85 Raised

Goal: $1,750,000.00 Donate

You may not like his music, but it’s hard not to respect his integrity. Kid Rock, whose latest single “We The People” was released last week, says that he will not perform at any venues that require vaccines or masks.

Kid Rock made his remarks after tickets went on sale for his Bad Reputation Tour, telling fans that they will be refunded for tickets if the venues still had such mandates by the concert date.

“If there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city," said the "American Badass" singer said of the mandates in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry — you’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

Kid Rock says that tour stops in Buffalo, New York and Toronto, Canada were scratched off the list due to their insistence on vaccine mandates.

Since “We The People” was released on Monday, it has surged to the top of the charts of purchased iTunes singles. The anthem, which has been dedicated to the growing anti-mandate movement, includes an insult of Dr. Anthony Fauci and an insult of President Biden with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.”

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ or ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their ... vaccine cards and wearing masks, that ... ain’t happening,” Rock said in the video.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, said that former president Trump called him to congratulate him on his single’s success on iTunes.

“Oh, and by the way…. I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over ‘We The People’ being the #1 song on Itunes!” Kid Rock tweeted. “Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!”

Earlier this week, Kid Rock also appeared on the Tucker Carlson show to promote his new song.