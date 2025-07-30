Kinew delays pipeline initiatives over Indigenous consultations

The Manitoba premier declined to sign a trade agreement on energy development with Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

  July 30, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew refusing to sign a memorandum of understanding with other provinces on developing new energy infrastructure.

Citing the need to consult with Indigenous groups before moving forward with infrastructure projects, Kinew did not sign the interprovincial trade agreement announced on July 22 by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Kinew did sign a separate memorandum of understanding with Saskatchewan and the Arctic Gateway Group on the same day to strengthen trade through the Port of Churchill.

Lise condemned Premier Moe for agreeing to a deal with Kinew and Arctic Gateway Group after the Manitoba premier shunned an important energy agreement involving pipelines.

"If Manitoba just iced us on pipelines, on our oil and gas, we tell Manitoba to take a long walk in the desert. That's what we should be doing," she said.

"This Arctic Gateway Group doesn't have a functioning website, it is absolutely stocked with people, chiefs, their board of directors and all of their major players, well half of them at least are chiefs. None of them have bios, none of them have publicly available information on the website," Lise continued.

"And Scott Moe's like, 'Yup, let's go into an agreement with these guys and Wab Kinew.' What the hell are we doing?"

The memorandum of understanding that Kinew refused to sign focused on developing east-west pipelines and railway lines to connect Alberta’s oil and gas resources and critical minerals to Ontario.

