King Charles III portrait defaced with Wallace and Gromit posters

'With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn't think of a better way to draw his attention,' a statement from activist group Animal Rising said.

  • By
  • June 11, 2024
  • News
King Charles III portrait defaced with Wallace and Gromit posters
Animal Rising Breaking News/show.pics.io
Remove Ads

Animal rights activists on Tuesday vandalized the official portrait of King Charles III with a cutout face of Wallace from the Wallace and Gromit animated series.

The portrait, which is displayed at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, was defaced to protest the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which Charles is the patron of.

"With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn't think of a better way to draw his attention," a statement from Daniel Juniper, one of the activists involved in the defacing, said.

The group, known as Animal Rising, is urging the King to withdraw his support for the RSPCA, following a recent report from the organization. The report revealed its members discovered "factory farming and severe animal cruelty" at 45 farms carrying the RSPCA assured designation.

Animal Rising said the poster is "easily removable without causing damage to the painting." The gallery confirmed that no damage was done to the portrait.

Wallace and Gromit is a British stop-motion animated series following the lives of Wallace and his loyal companion Gromit.

The painting will continue to be on display at the gallery until June 15, where it will then be moved to Drapers' Hall in London.

United Kingdom Crime news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.