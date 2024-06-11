Animal Rising Breaking News/show.pics.io

Animal rights activists on Tuesday vandalized the official portrait of King Charles III with a cutout face of Wallace from the Wallace and Gromit animated series.

The portrait, which is displayed at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, was defaced to protest the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which Charles is the patron of.

"With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn't think of a better way to draw his attention," a statement from Daniel Juniper, one of the activists involved in the defacing, said.

Premier of Quebec, Mr. Legault went public to announce that he was going to introduce a bill to abolish the obligatory oath to King Charles III at the National Assembly.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/Z4Yliox2SG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 6, 2022

The group, known as Animal Rising, is urging the King to withdraw his support for the RSPCA, following a recent report from the organization. The report revealed its members discovered "factory farming and severe animal cruelty" at 45 farms carrying the RSPCA assured designation.

Animal Rising said the poster is "easily removable without causing damage to the painting." The gallery confirmed that no damage was done to the portrait.

Wallace and Gromit is a British stop-motion animated series following the lives of Wallace and his loyal companion Gromit.

A statement by Buckingham Palace said that King Charles III decided to share his diagnosis 'to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.'



MORE: https://t.co/FNWbY3DHt3 pic.twitter.com/dcjq44RmyS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 7, 2024

The painting will continue to be on display at the gallery until June 15, where it will then be moved to Drapers' Hall in London.