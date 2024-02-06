King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III, aged 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

This revelation followed his three-night stay at the London Clinic, a private medical facility close to Regent’s Park, for a procedure related to his prostate, as reported by BBC News.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The announcement did not disclose the specific type of cancer diagnosed or the stage at which it was detected.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement continued.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement said that Charles decided to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

BREAKING: King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. He is undergoing treatment and has cancelled all public engagements. Shocking news. I wish His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m90tjLSBDQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2024

Charles became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us,” Charles said last year. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”