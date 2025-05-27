King Charles warns Canadians of increasingly dangerous world during Throne Speech

“The world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War,” claimed King Charles III. “We must be clear-eyed.”

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   May 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

CPAC

King Charles III, Canada's head of state, delivered Parliament's Throne Speech Tuesday morning as a show of support for Canada. This marks the first time a British monarch has opened Parliament since 1977.

“The system of open global trade — that while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades — is changing,” King Charles told MPs at the House of Commons.

“Canada's relationships with partners are also changing,” he added, making no direct mention of the United States. 

U.S. President Trump has repeatedly proposed a political union with Canada since January, which has angered Canadians and created a delicate situation for Britain.

“The world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War,” claimed King Charles III. “We must be clear-eyed.”

In recent months, Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought greater trade relations with Britain and the European Union in light of the Trump tariffs. Canada retaliated in March with a 25% tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, later expanding counter-tariffs to an additional $125 billion.

Despite lacking a mandate or seat, Carney billed taxpayers $296,514 for meetings in March with the monarch and British and French leaders, among others.

“Fundamental change is always unsettling,” the monarch said. “Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity. An opportunity for renewal.”

He suggested a “confident and welcoming Canada” can empower itself by embracing its values, forging new alliances, and building an economy that benefits all Canadians.

Carney told Sky News weeks ago that Canadians were not impressed by the British endorsing a second Trump state visit during their first meeting in February, a gesture that Carney said was ill-timed, given ongoing sovereignty issues.

Trump, whose mother was British and a royal family admirer, recently finalized a limited bilateral trade agreement with London on the promise of increased defence spending. 

After a period of strained relations, Carney sought to reset their relationship, calling him "a transformational president" and anticipating collaboration on fentanyl and trade.

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” Carney told reporters March 14. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”

During their initial meeting on May 6, Prime Minister Carney firmly opposed any political union, and no progress was made in resolving the trade war.

Trump has doubts on free trade with Canada and Mexico, claiming Carney couldn't persuade him to eliminate Canadian tariffs due to his "America first" policy.

Canada is America’s largest customer, Carney said at the time. 

Statistics Canada reported a $102.9 million trade surplus with the U.S. last year, with 76% of Canada's global exports going to American buyers.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.