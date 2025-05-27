King Charles warns Canadians of increasingly dangerous world during Throne Speech

King Charles III, Canada's head of state, delivered Parliament's Throne Speech Tuesday morning as a show of support for Canada. This marks the first time a British monarch has opened Parliament since 1977.

“The system of open global trade — that while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades — is changing,” King Charles told MPs at the House of Commons.

“Canada's relationships with partners are also changing,” he added, making no direct mention of the United States.

U.S. President Trump has repeatedly proposed a political union with Canada since January, which has angered Canadians and created a delicate situation for Britain.

During the reopening of Parliament in Canada, King Charles III warns that the world is a more "dangerous and uncertain place" than any time since the Second World War. pic.twitter.com/X3Byt9TVuG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2025

“The world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War,” claimed King Charles III. “We must be clear-eyed.”

In recent months, Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought greater trade relations with Britain and the European Union in light of the Trump tariffs. Canada retaliated in March with a 25% tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, later expanding counter-tariffs to an additional $125 billion.

Despite lacking a mandate or seat, Carney billed taxpayers $296,514 for meetings in March with the monarch and British and French leaders, among others.

“Fundamental change is always unsettling,” the monarch said. “Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity. An opportunity for renewal.”

He suggested a “confident and welcoming Canada” can empower itself by embracing its values, forging new alliances, and building an economy that benefits all Canadians.

Mark Carney hesitates before claiming that Canada-U.S. relations are in a better position now than before his meeting with President Trump.



The president repeated his idea that Canada should become the 51st state during his public meeting with Carney. pic.twitter.com/RoQ8LFwMn8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

Carney told Sky News weeks ago that Canadians were not impressed by the British endorsing a second Trump state visit during their first meeting in February, a gesture that Carney said was ill-timed, given ongoing sovereignty issues.

Trump, whose mother was British and a royal family admirer, recently finalized a limited bilateral trade agreement with London on the promise of increased defence spending.

After a period of strained relations, Carney sought to reset their relationship, calling him "a transformational president" and anticipating collaboration on fentanyl and trade.

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” Carney told reporters March 14. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”

"It's just the way it is": President Trump says there's nothing Prime Minister Mark Carney can say in today's meeting that will allow for tariffs to be lifted on Canada. pic.twitter.com/bWiUjisnrl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

During their initial meeting on May 6, Prime Minister Carney firmly opposed any political union, and no progress was made in resolving the trade war.

Trump has doubts on free trade with Canada and Mexico, claiming Carney couldn't persuade him to eliminate Canadian tariffs due to his "America first" policy.

Canada is America’s largest customer, Carney said at the time.

Statistics Canada reported a $102.9 million trade surplus with the U.S. last year, with 76% of Canada's global exports going to American buyers.