Carney upset by Trump’s UK visit, bilateral trade deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Britain's invitation to Donald Trump for a second state visit, stating it hinders Canada's efforts to present a unified opposition to “51st state” rhetoric.

Since January, Trump has repeatedly proposed that Canada join the U.S. in a political union, angering Canadians and creating a delicate situation for Britain.

King Charles, Canada's head of state, has made symbolic gestures of support for Canada and will attend Canada's state opening of parliament on May 27, marking the first time since 1977 that a British monarch will attend.

Carney told Sky News that Canadians were not impressed by the British endorsing a second Trump state visit during their first meeting in February, a gesture that Carney said was ill-timed, given ongoing sovereignty issues.

Why did Carney jet off to Europe as Canada faces increasing trade tensions with the U.S.?



Mark Carney travelled to Paris, France, and London, United Kingdom, for his first official visit as prime minister to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister…

Despite lacking a mandate or seat, Prime Minister Carney billed taxpayers at least $296,514 to network in Europe two months ago, amidst tensions with the Trump administration.

As President Trump pushes to reshape global trade flows in his second term, he has targeted Canada, aiming to counter what he perceives as unfair trading practices. Canada retaliated against U.S. tariffs, and Carney vowed to maintain them.

On March 12, Canada imposed a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products and expanded counter-tariffs to cover an additional $125 billion the following month.

The EU is also threatening retaliatory tariffs on $107 billion in U.S. goods if a deal is not struck.

Mark Carney hesitates before claiming that Canada-U.S. relations are in a better position now than before his meeting with President Trump.





Trump, whose mother was British and a royal family admirer, recently finalized a limited bilateral trade agreement with London on the promise of increased defence spending.

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” Carney told reporters March 14. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”

"It's just the way it is": President Trump says there's nothing Prime Minister Mark Carney can say in today's meeting that will allow for tariffs to be lifted on Canada.

However, Trump has continued doubts on free trade with Canada and Mexico, claiming Carney couldn't persuade him to eliminate Canadian tariffs due to his "America first" policy.

After a period of strained relations, Carney sought to reset their relationship, calling him "a transformational president" and anticipating collaboration on fentanyl and trade.

He maintained steadfast opposition to any such political union at their May 6 meeting, which yielded no progress in ending the trade war.

Carney emphasized Canada's importance to the U.S., noting that Canada is its largest customer. Statistics Canada reported a $102.9 million trade surplus with the U.S. last year, with American buyers purchasing 76% of Canada's global exports.