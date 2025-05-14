Carney upset by Trump’s UK visit, bilateral trade deal

The newly minted Canadian Prime Minister was not impressed by the British endorsing a second Trump state visit, amid perceived sovereignty issues.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   May 14, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Britain's invitation to Donald Trump for a second state visit, stating it hinders Canada's efforts to present a unified opposition to “51st state” rhetoric. 

Since January, Trump has repeatedly proposed that Canada join the U.S. in a political union, angering Canadians and creating a delicate situation for Britain. 

King Charles, Canada's head of state, has made symbolic gestures of support for Canada and will attend Canada's state opening of parliament on May 27, marking the first time since 1977 that a British monarch will attend.

Carney told Sky News that Canadians were not impressed by the British endorsing a second Trump state visit during their first meeting in February, a gesture that Carney said was ill-timed, given ongoing sovereignty issues.

Despite lacking a mandate or seat, Prime Minister Carney billed taxpayers at least $296,514 to network in Europe two months ago, amidst tensions with the Trump administration.

As President Trump pushes to reshape global trade flows in his second term, he has targeted Canada, aiming to counter what he perceives as unfair trading practices. Canada retaliated against U.S. tariffs, and Carney vowed to maintain them.

On March 12, Canada imposed a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products and expanded counter-tariffs to cover an additional $125 billion the following month.

The EU is also threatening retaliatory tariffs on $107 billion in U.S. goods if a deal is not struck.

Trump, whose mother was British and a royal family admirer, recently finalized a limited bilateral trade agreement with London on the promise of increased defence spending. 

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” Carney told reporters March 14. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”

However, Trump has continued doubts on free trade with Canada and Mexico, claiming Carney couldn't persuade him to eliminate Canadian tariffs due to his "America first" policy.

After a period of strained relations, Carney sought to reset their relationship, calling him "a transformational president" and anticipating collaboration on fentanyl and trade.

He maintained steadfast opposition to any such political union at their May 6 meeting, which yielded no progress in ending the trade war. 

Carney emphasized Canada's importance to the U.S., noting that Canada is its largest customer. Statistics Canada reported a $102.9 million trade surplus with the U.S. last year, with American buyers purchasing 76% of Canada's global exports.

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • James Smith
    commented 2025-05-14 19:26:58 -0400 Flag
    Newly elected Canadian Crime Ministers have typically visited the UK Monarch and the Pope shortly after being elected. Bringing Charles here is a new iteration that is being falsely conveyed as some sort of symbolic support against Trump. It is lie.
    Keep and open eye for the visit with the Pope now that a new Pope has been chosen. Then ask yourself what is behind these visits?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-14 19:26:51 -0400 Flag
    A pox on Carney! What a grifter he is. Thanks to you Liberal voters, we won’t fix the economy, we won’t build the military, and young adults will be stuck renting or living on the streets. You Liberals did this to us, not Pierre Poilievre. We could have been so rich if it had been him who was elected with a majority. You Liberals blew our hope for a restored Canada.