PM Carney takes wife on tour of Europe, burning 242,250 litres of jet fuel

Prime Minister Mark Carney billed taxpayers $296,514 on jet fuel for a European networking tour with his wife, despite not yet having a mandate from Canadians or a seat in Parliament.

Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, chose Europe over the U.S. for their first foreign trip, amid tensions with President Donald Trump.

The Western Standard reported that the trip emitted 612 tonnes of CO2.

Carney, who has portrayed himself as an experienced crisis manager uniquely qualified to deal with the economic threat posed by Trump, says he will not meet with the president until he stops making jabs at Canada’s sovereignty.

As Trump pushes to reshape global trade flows in his second term, he has targeted Canada, aiming to counter what he perceives as unfair trading practices by U.S. partners, reported the Financial Post. Canada retaliated against U.S. tariffs and Carney vowed to maintain them.

Why did Carney jet off to Europe as Canada faces increasing trade tensions with the U.S.?



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2025

Carney instead met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday to discuss shared values, economic cooperation, and security. The former referred to Canada as “the most European of non-European countries.”

He also entertained King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street as “two sovereign allies.”

The trip ended yesterday in Iqaluit, Nunavut, where Carney reaffirmed Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” he told reporters last Friday. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”

The federal government introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products last Wednesday. Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in the coming weeks.

The EU will also impose up to EUR 26 billion in levies on U.S. goods starting April 1 and April 13, in response to U.S. tariffs on its steel and aluminum.