Trump prefers working with Carney over Poilievre to end trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he prefers to work with the Carney Liberals to resolve the trade war he started, over the Poilievre Conservatives. The former has rapport with Trump, established during his first-term in office.

“I have been in the private sector, in real estate, [and] I have done large transactions,” claimed Carney. “I have worked with him [Trump] at the G20 [and] the G7.”

Trump, interviewed on Fox News, downplayed a recent Liberal surge, yesterday, amidst escalating trade tensions. “I think it’s easier to deal actually with a Liberal and maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all,” he said.

The President’s comments come after Carney succeeded former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

President Trump slams Canada's Conservative leader Poilievre as 'no friend,' prefers facing off with Liberal PM Mark Carney in heated trade war. pic.twitter.com/sP6KV27OX7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2025

In a recent interview with The Spectator, Trump was noticeably bothered by his Conservative counterpart. “I don’t like what he’s saying about me. It’s just not positive.”

The 47th U.S. president delivered more jabs at Poilievre on Tuesday after denouncing him in February for not being a "MAGA guy." Trump said the Opposition leader is “no friend of mine,” on account of the “negative things” said about the two-term president.

“On that point, it’s true,” Poilievre replied Tuesday morning. “I’m a strong leader. I’m a tough guy to deal with.”

The Official Opposition earlier said it was prepared to table retaliatory tariffs should they form the government, with Poilievre denouncing Trump’s tariff action as “unjustified.”

Trump earlier signed an executive order for 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, with “reciprocal tariffs” expected on April 2.

“I’m firm in my convictions, and I’ll always put Canada first,” Poilievre said.

Pierre Poilievre reacts to President Trump suggesting it would be easier to deal with a Liberal prime minister.



"On that point, it's true. I'm a tough guy to deal with, I'm firm in my convictions, and I'll always put Canada first." pic.twitter.com/UtZo5MBMNa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2025

Carney, meanwhile, has portrayed himself as an experienced crisis manager uniquely qualified to deal with the economic threat posed by Trump, who continues to poke fun at Canada becoming the “51st state."

As Trump pushes to reshape global trade flows in his second term, he has targeted Canada, aiming to counter what he perceives as unfair trading practices by U.S. partners, reported the Financial Post.

Canada retaliated against U.S. tariffs in recent weeks, and Carney vowed to maintain them until the rhetoric stops.

The federal government introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products last Wednesday. Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in the coming weeks.

“President Trump and I share some experiences,” Carney told reporters last Friday. “I know from experience that we can find mutual solutions that win for both.”

“I respect what he is looking to accomplish.”

Mark Carney suggests his past dealings with President Trump and shared experiences in the private sector will benefit Canada in tariff negotiations. pic.twitter.com/ZKxhwV1siu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2025

Both leaders of late placed emphasis on putting their countries first, though the Bank of Canada admits tariffs will “badly hurt” Canadian jobs, investment and growth.

“We produce and earn less than [the U.S.] without tariffs,” Bank Governor Tiff Macklem told reports on January 29. He added the Bank is powerless to help.

Trump’s inaugural threat on all Canadian imports follows broader concerns on illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

The federal government appointed “fentanyl czar” Kevin Brosseau, who met with the Trump administration and U.S. lawmakers several weeks ago.

In addition, Canada’s $1.3 billion border package cannot be finalized without parliamentary approval. That remains on hold with Parliament prorogued until March 24.

Experts say his tariff threats are an effort to rattle Mexico and Canada ahead of a mandatory review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Then-immigration minister Marc Miller warned that the trade war could cause major job losses and economic damage, but stated that Canada was prepared to defend itself.