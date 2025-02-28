Trump says Poilievre is ‘not a MAGA guy’

U.S. President Donald Trump called Canada’s Conservative head honcho out for not being a “MAGA guy,” a comment eliciting no response from fellow Tories.

“We are not worried about comments from people in other countries,” said Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett, noting they are focused on delivering for Canadians.

The Official Opposition is prepared to table retaliatory tariffs should they form the government, with Pierre Poilievre denouncing Trump’s tariff action as “unjustified.”

The 47th President earlier signed an executive order for 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, with “reciprocal tariffs” expected on April 2.

Justin Trudeau fired his Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, because of a meeting with President Trump. The President claims in an interview. pic.twitter.com/aJcy5fG3Rh — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 28, 2025

In a recent interview with The Spectator, Donald Trump was noticeably bothered by his Conservative counterpart. “I don’t like what he’s saying about me. It’s just not positive. And we’ve done a great job,” Trump said on his trade dispute with Canada.

The president then made repeated jabs at his northern ally, while denouncing their lack of progress on border security.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty defended his government Thursday, saying “in terms of showing progress and meeting standards for the border—I believe those have been met.”

The federal government appointed “fentanyl czar” Kevin Brosseau, who met with the Trump administration and U.S. lawmakers earlier this week.

However, Canada’s $1.3 billion border package cannot be finalized without parliamentary approval. That remains on hold with Parliament prorogued until March 24.

Poilievre addresses the 49,000 Canadians who have died from overdoses during Trudeau's tenure as the Liberals fail to stop fentanyl 'superlabs'.



He calls Trump's tariffs "unjustified" but says a foreign leader shouldn't have to point out Canada's problems before we fix them. pic.twitter.com/kSLM6sugk9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2025

Trump’s inaugural threat on all Canadian and Mexican imports follows broader concerns on illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Beyond that, it remains unclear what he wants from Canada, given he has twice delayed 25% tariffs on all imports until February 1 then March 4.

Experts say his tariff threats are an effort to rattle Mexico and Canada ahead of a mandatory review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, have experienced a slight dip in the polls but maintained a comfortable ten-point lead over the Liberal Party, according to some polls.

Poilievre demands Trudeau call an immediate election so Canadians can decide how the country should to Donald Trump's continuing talk of imposing tariffs or even annexing Canada.



"We need certainty now, we cannot wait." pic.twitter.com/HFoqyG7oMQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025

Tamara Lich, a former organizer of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, commented that “The election of President Trump is truly the gift that keeps on giving for the Canadian government and legacy media.”

“He is the Great Distraction!” she claims. “I see more scary or scathing headlines about him in Canadian media than anything else.”

Lich says the political and media class continues to “fearmonger Canadians” on Trump, who is being used as yet another division tactic.

“Watching our politicians fall all over themselves to see who can out-insult Trump is almost as embarrassing as watching people fall for all of it,” she said.

“Our problems start at home,” concluded the freedom advocate. “Until we can sweep off our own doorstep we have no place criticizing anyone else.”