PM Carney meets Trump at White House — makes no gains on tariffs, trade

Prime Minister Carney's first in-person meeting with President Trump, described as constructive, made no actual progress in ending the trade war.

Carney, intent on redefining their relationship after months of acrimony, called Trump “a transformational president” and suggested the pair would find common ground on fighting fentanyl and trade.

Trump told reporters he would negotiate trade but questioned the necessity of free trade agreements with Canada and Mexico. He stated that Carney could not persuade him to remove Canadian tariffs and reiterated his desire to put America first.

"It's just the way it is": President Trump says there's nothing Prime Minister Mark Carney can say in today's meeting that will allow for tariffs to be lifted on Canada. pic.twitter.com/bWiUjisnrl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

“We want to make our own cars,” Trump said, noting the U.S. does not want cars made in Canada. He made similar remarks on steel and aluminum imports from Canada.

“We really don’t want Canadian steel and we don’t want Canadian aluminum and various other things because we want to be able to do it ourselves,” he told reporters at the Oval Office. “Because of [the] past thinking of people, we have a tremendous deficit with Canada.”

The prime minister insisted that the U.S. needs Canada, reminding him that Canada is the “largest client of the United States.”

Canada had a $102.9 million trade surplus with the U.S. last year, according to Statistics Canada. American buyers purchase 76% of Canada's global exports, reported Blacklock’s.

Mark Carney hesitates before claiming that Canada-U.S. relations are in a better position now than before his meeting with President Trump.



The president repeated his idea that Canada should become the 51st state during his public meeting with Carney. pic.twitter.com/RoQ8LFwMn8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

“Canada’s a place that will have to be able to take care of itself economically. I assume they can,” Trump continued.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau expressed grave worry with his 25% auto tariffs. “That would mean the end of Canada,” he said.

When asked if anything Carney could say would make him lift tariffs on Canada, Trump replied, "No."

“Why not?” asked a reporter. “That’s just the way it is,” replied the President. That followed several minutes of banter regarding statehood.

President Trump reiterates his desire to make Canada the 51st state while taking questions with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House.



Carney responds by saying some places, like Canada, are "never for sale." pic.twitter.com/qLCcZadmp0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

Carney dismissed any possibility of political union with the United States, stating, “Respectfully, Canadians’ view on this is not going to change, on the 51st state.”

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” he said. “That’s true,” replied Trump.

“We are sitting in one right now,” said Carney, gesturing at the Oval Office. “You know Buckingham Palace, you visited as well. Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign last several months, it’s not for sale, won’t be for sale ever.”

“The opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together.”

President Trump says he had a "bad relationship" with Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland during USMCA negotiations, as Prime Minister Carney adds some parts of the deal "are going to have to change" in future trade talks. pic.twitter.com/qN3GDTF1U4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

During a private lunch with Carney, Trump discussed increasing U.S. manufacturing but did not make specific trade demands or negotiation proposals with Canada, according to a Globe and Mail source.

The prime minister visited the White House to initiate discussions on a new comprehensive security and economic partnership with the U.S., with renewal of the USMCA (United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement) approaching in 2026.

“I don’t know that it‘s necessary anymore, but it served a very good purpose, and the biggest purpose it served is we got rid of NAFTA,” Trump said to reporters of the now-defunct North American free-trade agreement.

Trump called his Canadian counterpart “a terrific guy” and compared him favourably to “Governor” Trudeau. He notes there is “no tension” with either Canada or Mexico.

The prime minister and the president agreed to continue discussions and will meet again in person at the G7 summit in Alberta this June, hosted by Canada. Carney will convene a call with the premiers later today to discuss the meeting with Trump.