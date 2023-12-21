Kris Sims: Justin Trudeau 'just loves' the carbon tax, it is 'his baby'

"I see that the average person in Canada won't even get into a house till they're almost 40," said Ezra.

Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), joined Ezra in on the conversation.

She recently delved into a news piece titled,'More federal tax hikes in 2024' by Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF.

"Although you bring with us bad news, I should have known. But according to your calculations, taxes on Canadians are going up by thousands of dollars in the new year. Tell me the details," Ezra said to Kris.

Kris said that unfortunately, they're the bearer of bad news and wish that the weren't.

She also added that carbon tax is a big one, and that Justin Trudeau "just loves it."

Kris continued:

It's a mandatory minimum carbon tax. It's applied now across the country, including in the maritime provinces which caused a bit of a dust up a few weeks ago and he's cranking it up. So as of right now, if you went outside and filled up your vehicle with gasoline, it would cost you 14 cents extra per liter just in the carbon tax. He's going to crank that up to 17 cents per liter. Now, even if you don't drive, I guarantee everybody watching, eats and uses things. So, trucks bring all of our groceries and all of our supplies and trucks, those big rigs they run on diesel, the carbon tax on diesel is going up to 21 cents per liter. So this is really eye watering, if you're filling up a couple of those tanks on a big rig truck, about $160/$170 extra just in this carbon tax.