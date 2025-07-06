Canada’s Mass Immigration Damages: Kushal Mehra’s Call for Reform

At the United Against Extremism conference in Toronto, Kushal Mehra, host of India’s leading Cārvāka Podcast, delivered a scathing critique of Canada’s immigration system.

Known for tackling complex issues like geopolitics, economy, and social dynamics, Mehra didn’t hold back on the impacts of mass migration.

“Immigration is not a right. Immigration is a privilege,” he asserted, highlighting a fundamental misunderstanding in Canada’s approach. The host argued that conflating immigration with human rights has fueled a “victimhood epistemology” that incentivizes exploitation.

“When everybody is a victim, then you know it’s sorry… I’m going to try to find a way to accommodate you,” he said, pointing to a cultural shift in the West.

Mehra, who first studied in Canada in 2001, returned in recent years but found it unrecognizable. “I don’t recognize Canada anymore,” he lamented, citing a departure from the merit-based system he once knew.

He criticized the influx of low-skill workers—often Uber drivers or cashiers—when Canada desperately needs tradespeople like plumbers and electricians. “Canada is a society that needs highly skilled workers… You’re creating an economy that now relies on real estate, which is a very dangerous sign,” he warned, noting regulatory bottlenecks that stifle housing development.

He exposed systemic scams, particularly in refugee and student visa programs. “The refugee applications to Canada were 500, there are more than 10,000 now. Who are these suddenly gay people? Who are these suddenly victimized people?”

Mehra questioned, alleging that diploma mills in Brampton and lax policies like the LMIA system enabled exploitation.

He didn’t spare politicians, claiming, “They were corrupt. They were paid off,” and accused them of prioritizing group identity over individual merit. Mehra’s solution? Rationalize immigration numbers, re-skill existing migrants, and deport bad actors.

“We need to find a way of re-skilling these people… Whosoever can be sent back should be sent back,” he urged, emphasizing that immigration must serve Canada’s terms, not those of newcomers.