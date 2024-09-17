Lacklustre Liberals lose another byelection

Last night’s crushing defeat in a Montreal byelection piles even more pressure on Justin Trudeau and his failing party, as the prime minister stubbornly refuses to step down despite a string of losses and disastrous polling.

The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to face even greater demands for his resignation following the Liberals' latest humiliating defeat in a Montreal byelection for the LaSalle-Émard-Verdun riding.

Bloc Québécois candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé, a former political staffer, secured a seat previously held by the Liberals since 2011. Sauvé won with 28% of the vote, narrowly defeating Liberal candidate Laura Palestini, who managed just 27.2%.

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun was previously held by former justice minister David Lametii, who won the riding by 20 points in 2021. 

This defeat marks Trudeau’s second consecutive loss this year, adding to the Liberals' continued dismal performance in national polling, where they trail far behind the Conservative Party.

The loss in another Liberal stronghold, combined with Trudeau's embarrassing June byelection loss in Toronto-St. Paul's, which saw Conservative Don Stewart defeat Liberal Leslie Church by 590 votes, further underscores the party's declining popularity. That defeat marked the first Liberal loss in the district in 30 years.

Despite the mounting evidence of his party’s deepening crisis and increasing calls for his resignation, Trudeau stubbornly insists he has no plans to step down, even as the Liberals’ struggles to remain relevant become increasingly evident.

