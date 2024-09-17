Lacklustre Liberals lose another byelection

The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to face even greater demands for his resignation following the Liberals' latest humiliating defeat in a Montreal byelection for the LaSalle-Émard-Verdun riding.

PM Trudeau gives his reason for refusing to meet with disgruntled Liberal MPs who are calling for his resignation following the party's embarrassing byelection defeat in a Toronto riding the Liberals have held since 1993.https://t.co/jUtoWGAecm pic.twitter.com/ANY7tc2dXr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2024

Bloc Québécois candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé, a former political staffer, secured a seat previously held by the Liberals since 2011. Sauvé won with 28% of the vote, narrowly defeating Liberal candidate Laura Palestini, who managed just 27.2%.

LaSalle-Émard-Verdun was previously held by former justice minister David Lametii, who won the riding by 20 points in 2021.

This defeat marks Trudeau’s second consecutive loss this year, adding to the Liberals' continued dismal performance in national polling, where they trail far behind the Conservative Party.

Media gets it all wrong as Liberals lose longtime Toronto riding in byelection



The media and the Liberals were defeated Monday night in the Liberal stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul's.



Don Stewart, the Conservative challenger to Liberal wannabe-MP Leslie Church, took the riding… pic.twitter.com/UEsabZ5QKZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 28, 2024

The loss in another Liberal stronghold, combined with Trudeau's embarrassing June byelection loss in Toronto-St. Paul's, which saw Conservative Don Stewart defeat Liberal Leslie Church by 590 votes, further underscores the party's declining popularity. That defeat marked the first Liberal loss in the district in 30 years.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says she thinks Liberal MPs are "absolutely committed to supporting Justin Trudeau as the leader of our government, as leader of our party, and as the leader who will lead our party in the next federal election."https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/xOjK4MIZZz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2024

Despite the mounting evidence of his party’s deepening crisis and increasing calls for his resignation, Trudeau stubbornly insists he has no plans to step down, even as the Liberals’ struggles to remain relevant become increasingly evident.