Laid off mainstream journalist? Why not just get a green job?

Maybe you missed the news, but the Huffington Post Canada recently announced it would be closing its operations following a purchase of the outlet by BuzzFeed.

Layoffs have hit a number of media outlets, with Bell Media making numerous cuts to its operations (despite collecting millions from pandemic wage subsides).

On a Rebel News DAILY Livestream this week, hosts David Menzies (a former HuffPo contributor, believe it or not) and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the media downsizing, with Sheila suggesting that maybe those without a job could turn to the green economy, like they've encouraged Alberta's oil workers to do.