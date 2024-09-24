Large group of radical activists show up at Ottawa '1 Million March 4 Children'

E-transfer (Canada):

Across Canada last Friday, the second annual “1 Million March 4 Children” took place in multiple cities. Participants gathered to protest against the inclusion of radical gender ideologies in school curriculums.

In response, various organizations and groups organized counter-protests to challenge the march.

In Ottawa, the event was scheduled to last all day, featuring speeches and a march around Parliament. Around 10 a.m., a large group of radical trans activists, along with some Antifa-like individuals, arrived at the scene. Law enforcement intervened to keep both groups separated and maintain order between the groups.

One speaker strongly emphasized the need for unity in the country, stating, “we're supposed to be uniting together in order to fix the problem that we have here in Canada.” They expressed frustration that rather than working together, “some people just make it worse.”

Gender transition was a key point of focus. Many participants believe that altering someone’s biological sex is impossible, with one stating, “common sense tells you, you can't change a boy into a girl and a girl into a boy.”

While they expressed no fear of transgender individuals, they took issue with the public promotion of the topic, asserting, “keep it out of my face.”

The conversation shifted toward children, with concerns raised over LGBT ideologies being taught in schools. One speaker argued, “we’ve got to protect children,” describing medical interventions for gender transition as “evil” and “child abuse.”

There was strong support for the growing parental rights movement across Canada, particularly in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, where conservative leaders are addressing parental concerns. A speaker noted, “we must stand up for protecting kids from harmful ideology,” as the movement gains momentum politically and socially.