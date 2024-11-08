Late-night 'comedians' choosing left-wing politics over jokes

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant discussed how 'regime comedians' in the U.S. like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel actually function more as political propagandists and advertisers.

Levant noted how Kimmel appeared to be in tears after Trump's election victory, weeping about the fate of NATO, Ukraine, and "poor people" as he described.

"Was he crying for NATO? By the way Donald Trump is the biggest supporter of NATO, the reason he says to Europe, 'pay more money or we're gonna get out of here' is he thinks the threat will get them to pay more money, he's strengthened NATO," Levant said.

"But imagine crying, shedding, I think he shed a tear there or wanted us to think he was," he said.

Levant also recounted how during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colbert performed a bizarre skit centered around convincing people to get vaccinated. The skit appeared to resemble an extravagant Pfizer advertisement.

"I think it's more accurate to look at these late-night comedy shows as product placement shows rather than actual arts or entertainment or comedy," he said.

Kimmel and Colbert fielded significant criticism for appearing to shed tears on live TV. Appearing on Megyn Kelly's show, Piers Morgan slammed the comedians.

"Just get over yourselves, honestly, it's so pathetic," he said.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.