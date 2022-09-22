Laurence Fox talks ‘My Son Hunter’ film, Bad Law Project and free speech
I caught up with Laurence Fox to discuss his new film ‘My Son Hunter,’ his role in playing President Joe Biden’s son, and the corruption surrounding him.
Laurence Fox, English actor and founder of the U.K.’s Reclaim Party, is the star actor in the new film directed by Robert Davi, My Son Hunter.
The film is a retelling of the scandalous life choices of Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden. It follows allegations of Hunter’s corrupt business dealings with Russia and Ukraine, as well as the scandals surrounding his infamous laptop.
Fox also spoke about teaming up with Harry Miller on the Bad Law Project, which aims to fight against the political takeover of institutions such as the police, the education system and so forth.
I previously spoke to Fox regarding a case where police officers arrested a man for simply sharing a meme on Facebook. Fox was on the scene to document this "non-crime hate incident," as it was dubbed by the police.
