‘Non-crime hate speech’ punished by arrest in the U.K.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Laurence Fox, an actor, activist, and leader of the Reclaim Party in the U.K. The two discussed an Irish veteran, Darren Brady, who was arrested over an “anxiety-causing” post on Facebook, which was a screenshot of one of Fox’s since-deleted tweets.

Fox spoke about this incident being an example of radical leftist ideologies taking over all of the U.K.’s institutions, including the police force, as with other Western countries.

The arrest was made for “non-crime hate speech” and Brady was kept in a cell for an hour and a half. Fox speculated that the police force arrested Brady and not him, the original poster, to try to make an example out of the “smaller guy.”

Ezra talked about the purpose of the arrest being to cause fear, as there was no legal basis for it. “We don’t have to have a real crime here. We’re coming here, and every one of your neighbours can see we’re coming here, so be embarrassed and be scared. It’s a psychological attack,” Ezra said.