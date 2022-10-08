Laval University immunology professor facing potential termination over COVID-19 vaccine comments

E-transfer (Canada):

A professor at Laval University in Quebec City is facing possible dismissal due to a second complaint against him. For about a year, Laval University has suspended two professors for expressing concern about childhood vaccination.

These two teachers and researchers are uniquely specialized in the field of RNA. However, they were penalized after participating in a video interview where they expressed concern about vaccination decisions for children.

One of them is the professor and researcher at Laval University, Patrick Provost, who is facing a second complaint over another video appearance during which he spoke about the current situation. If you wish to view my interview during his first suspension, you can watch it here.

After being suspended for eight weeks, he is now facing dismissal. Laval University, for its part, claims to advocate for academic freedom of expression. This does not seem to be the case. Mr. Provost, in December 2021, had been mentioned in an editorial of the newspaper Le Soleil for his discovery of RNA, and now after eight weeks of suspension without pay, he risks dismissal.

His case is currently under investigation and we will know more in the coming weeks.