Law professor outlines legal path forward for Alberta's independence

Law professor Bruce Pardy recently spoke with Ezra Levant about Alberta's increasing separation sentiment and how the province could legally move towards independence.

Ezra noted that many of his American friends were surprised to hear that secession is actually legal in Canada. The Rebel News publisher then asked Pardy to elaborate further on the legal path forward for Alberta.

"It is legal, and essentially the requirements are a referendum with a clear question supported by a clear majority. If you get that, then the province in question ... has a mandate then to negotiate its departure," Pardy said.

"It does not obtain a unilateral right to leave on its own terms, but nor does the rest of the country, including the federal government, have a right to stop it. What happens at that point is a mandate to negotiate," he continued.

"The Supreme Court was very explicit about this. It said that once you get to that point, the negotiation that transpires is a political negotiation, and not a legal one. And it said at that point, no conclusion is pre-determined by law on any issue. In other words, everything is now on the table," he added.

Pardy went on: "Independence is a repudiation of the existing constitutional order of the country that you're leaving. That means you can start with a clean slate if you're determined to do so. And that's what Alberta needs, that's what this country needs. We need a moment to try to re-think how the country is governed."

The Alberta Prosperity Project is currently leading a citizen-led petition drive to reach 177,732 signatures in order to trigger a referendum on independence later this year.

Proponents of Alberta's independence cite the province's untapped economic potential through natural resources and unfair treatment by the federal government as key reasons for seeking separation.