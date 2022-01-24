Le Snack Branché owner offers support to restaurants suffering under Quebec's COVID decrees

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Quebec City's 'Le Snack Branché' wants to join January 30's movement. Owner Luca Abbatiello considers that restaurants have always followed the rules but that now, it's been enough!

He wishes to reopen his dining room, which he has kept closed since the implementation of the vaccine passport in order to avoid discriminating against a part of his clientele.

This reopening is important to him — and most importantly, to be able to receive all of his clientele without a vaccine passport. He hopes that more restaurant owners will want to join him. He appeals to everyone and also mentions that when there are many, a difference can be made.

Mr. Abbatiello has seen an increase in sales, but that doesn't matter to him when he sees his fellow restaurant owners suffering from the government's political decisions. He invites all restaurant owners to reach out to him via his email or website if they have any questions or simply for support among themselves.

A beautiful restaurant that promises delicious meals and moments with friends.

'Le Snack Branché' de Québec désire se joindre au mouvement du 30 janvier prochain. Son propriétaire Luca Abbatiello considère que les restaurants ont toujours suivi les règles mais que maintenant, cela suffisait! Il souhaite rouvrir sa salle à manger, qu’il a tenu fermée depuis l’implémentation du passeport vaccinal afin d’éviter de discriminer une partie de sa clientèle.

Cette réouverture est importante pour lui — et surtout, de pouvoir recevoir toute sa clientèle sans passeport vaccinal. Il espère que plus de propriétaires de restaurants voudront se joindre à lui. Il lance un appel à tous et il mentionne également que lorsque l’on est plusieurs, nous pouvons faire une différence.

Monsieur Abbatiello a tout de même vu une augmentation de ses ventes, mais cela n’a pas d’importance à ses yeux lorsqu’il voit ses confrères restaurateurs souffrir des décisions politiques du gouvernement. Il invite tous les restaurateurs à le rejoindre via son e-mail ou son site internet si ces derniers ont des questions ou juste pour du soutien entre restaurateurs.

Voici un magnifique restaurant qui promet de délicieux repas et moments entre amis.