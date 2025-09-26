Leadership on the rise: 'Doing It Right Women's Conference' takes place in Alberta

On September 12th, Rebel News was on the ground at the 'Doing It Right Women’s Conference' at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino in Calgary — an event that drew many women from across Alberta determined to take their leadership, business, and political influence to the next level.

The conference brought together business owners, community leaders, and aspiring politicians with one clear goal: helping women step into decision-making roles and make their voices heard.

In this report we hear from Rebecca Schulz, Alberta’s Minister of Environment, and Bonnie Critchley, a past Independent candidate who ran against Pierre Poilievre, and more.

"I think that this conference was a fantastic opportunity for people to come together, for people who are interested in politics to figure out what does it take to go from being interested in politics to then putting your name on a ballot," Schulz explained.

Other attendees discussed why conferences like this are vital for ensuring women are empowered to seek roles in business and politics.

"I do think it's important to get more women in politics," said Joanne Birce, a Calgary City Council candidate. "I hope to bring an element to the political stage, a softer tone, compassionate, but serious and stern in a lot of ways too. We need strong women," she continued.

"Conservative women generally are not celebrated at all as much as Liberal women," said Candice Bergen, former member of Parliament. "And conservative women are much more quickly vilified when they lead and when they make decisions that they believe are in the best interests of their constituents," she said.

The conference describes itself as being "designed for women who are ready to step confidently into political spaces while balancing the diverse responsibilities of modern life."