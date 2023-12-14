Left-wing anti-Israel protesters shutdown Ottawa intersection

In the early hours of Thursday morning, left-wing activists blocked traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Ottawa to spread their anti-Israel message.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 14, 2023
  • News
On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 14, footage posted to a pro-Hamas social media account on Instagram bragged about several dozen of activists, who were part of far-left political groups, blockading the intersection in front of Export Development Canada Canada in downtown Ottawa, claiming the Crown corporation facilitates arms trade with Israel and supports the Canada Israel Free Trade Agreement.

“OUR TAXES FUND GENOCIDE” reads one of the signs held by a protester.

In the video, protesters laid down mock body bags in the middle of the intersection as they stood side-by-side on the outskirts of the intersection, facing commuters who are stuck watching the demonstration. Several city buses are seen stopped along with a full street of trapped citizens.

https://twitter.com/rexglacer/status/1735309187255542058

The majority of protesters seemingly are hiding their identity with facemasks and other coverings to avoid being identified by law enforcement and the public.

https://youtu.be/zY8fT2AVSQI?si=4dk0YdaRvAT_MTkE 

The far-left groups who participated included Labour for Palestine and Independent Jewish Voices Ottawa along with other local anti-Israel groups.

This comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a joint statement alongside the prime ministers of New Zealand and Australia calling for an immediate ceasefire, as Israel is fighting to free the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in during the Oct. 7 terrorist massacre.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Ottawa police provided an update stating the intersection had reopened. No arrests or charges against the demonstrators were mentioned.

