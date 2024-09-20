Leftist Quebec City mayor carries out 'War on Cars' with 'green' policies

Municipal politics may often fly under the radar, but they have the most direct impact on residents' daily lives. Across Canada, mayors, particularly those with left-leaning ideologies, are spending liberally, raising taxes, and turning streets into bike lanes — an impractical solution in snowy winters.

Cities are becoming more poorly managed, with essential infrastructure like bridges and roads being severely underfunded, while traffic congestion worsens due to ineffective road planning.

In Quebec, the situation is no different. The mayors of Quebec City and Montreal are recklessly spending in the name of climate change, often neglecting core responsibilities such as waste management and snow removal.

Remember last year when snowplows cleared Quebec City’s streets without a single snowflake in sight

WHAT IS GOING ON IN QUEBEC?



Snow plows are moving through the streets — but there's no snow on the roads. pic.twitter.com/wgVPEb8E2E — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 19, 2024

More recently, garbage collection was reduced to every two weeks, supposedly to encourage waste reduction, leaving residents frustrated.

To address public transit deficits, Quebec Premier François Legault gave mayors the power to impose vehicle registration taxes in 2023. Mayor Bruno Marchand of Quebec City recently tripled this tax, raising it from $30 to $90, claiming it would reduce congestion but in reality, exposed his fight against cars.

Mayor Marchand’s tax hike is meant to cover the massive $30 million deficit on the Quebec collectif transport (RTC).

Patrick Paquet and Steven Mélançon from Équipe Priorité Québec are voicing concerns, mentioning the burden cost on a young family who own cars, passing from $60 license tax for two cars to $180. Residents are left wondering if these policies truly serve the public's needs or simply add to their financial burden.