CAQ leader François Legault re-elected by Quebecers during the 2022 provincial elections, Liberal Party in close second place

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

François Legault was recently re-elected for a second term in office, with 16 more seats in the National Assembly.

The CAQ's victory was announced early in the evening of October 3, 2022. Not only did François Legault win a majority, but he acquired 16 additional seats than in 2018, with only 41% of the votes.

Éric Duhaime, leader of the Quebec Conservative Party, has accomplished a meteoric rise for over a year. His party has gone from 500 members to over 60,000 members and has managed to climb from 1% of the vote in 2018 to almost 13% in 2022.

Even with over 500,000 votes, Duhaime has not managed to win a seat. However, in several ridings, the Conservative Party finished in second place, as they did in the ridings of Beauce-Nord and Beauce-Sud. This leaves 13% of the population politically orphaned in the national assembly. The Quebec Liberal Party, with 14% of the vote and about 60,000 votes difference with the PCQ, managed to become the official opposition with 21 seats.The Conservatives' election night event was held at the Lac Delage manor. An evening that was strong in emotion and many people had a lot to say about the election results.