Government polls Canadians on less meat, more climate action

A survey conducted by in-house Privy Council researchers, who partnered with the recently formed Behavioural Science Office, gauged Canadians' willingness to adopt a vegetarian diet to help the weather.

The poll was meant to collect Canadians’ behaviours and beliefs related to climate change action, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, with only “seven percent of people surveyed identifying as vegetarian or vegan.”

The report, titled “Surveying Canadians’ Climate Change Beliefs, Attitudes and Behaviours Over Time,” cost taxpayers $247,673.76.

The goal of the survey was to provide “research-based information on Canadians’ beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours relating to climate change” to the Privy Council Office, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Natural Resources Canada.

This included surveying Canadians “support for existing and proposed climate policy and programs” while gauging their “risk perceptions pertaining to climate change and its impacts.”

The researchers also evaluated how readily Canadians would accept government “recommended behaviours to combat climate change,” while testing their climate change knowledge around the topic.

When asked how often they discussed climate change with friends or family, 27 percent of respondents reported "never," while another 23 percent had engaged in such conversations just once in the past two months.

The survey also delved into dietary habits, revealing that 30 percent of respondents hadn't gone a day without meat in the past two months, and 12 percent had managed to eat meatless just once during that time. When queried about efforts to adopt a more plant-based diet, 30 percent said they had never tried, with only 19 percent making such attempts rarely.

Interestingly, Canadian private member's Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, includes a provision encouraging the government to promote alternative protein production as a means of reducing pandemic risk.

While the World Health Organization advocates for enhanced global surveillance and control in the name of pandemic prevention and preparedness, the Canadian federal government is advancing its own significant legislative changes.



In a recent interview with Rebel News, lawyer Lisa Miron expressed her concerns, stating, “Bingo, so you're eating bugs or Gates’ meat printed in some lab or Soylent Green... the grant of power is so totalitarian. Here we are, reducing pandemic risk, not by looking at gain of function research, but by eating bugs.”