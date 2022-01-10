LET NOVAK PLAY: The fight for Djokovic continues
Tennis ace deserves better than to be used for political point-scoring
Tennis star Novak Djokovic, followed all the correct procedures to defend his title at the Australian Open this year. His arrival in Australia quickly turned political when both state and federal governments tried to use his vaccine exemption as a quick political point-scoring session.
As you know, it all came crashing down for the government yesterday in the federal circuit court when the judge proclaimed there was NOTHING else Mr Djokovic could have done— immediately releasing the champion from detention and overturning his illegal visa cancellation.
I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022
I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037
You'd think that's the end of it, wouldn't you? Well. No. Following the ruling, a spokesman for Immigration Minister said, and I quote, "it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke's discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic's visa under his personal power of cancellation within the Migration Act."
That's right. The Australian government are threatening to do it all again. We need your help now to SIGN & SHARE the petition at LetNovakPlay.com. We want to send a message to the Immigration minister that they've embarrassed us enough.
We've become the laughing stock of the world, and the minister abusing his power to overrule the federal court goes against everything we stand for in a western free democratic society. We need the numbers, so please SIGN it now and SHARE it with everyone you know, LetNovakPlay.com
- By Avi Yemini
