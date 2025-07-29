Let's talk about tolerance — Alberta NDP style

According to the Alberta NDP, public infrastructure is for everyone... except Christians.

Earlier this month, worship leader Sean Feucht announced a stop in Alberta as part of his cross-country “Let Us Worship” tour.

But instead of celebrating the diversity of voices using the Alberta Legislature grounds, NDP MLAs are demanding the government shut it down — just because the man sings about Jesus.

Now, back to the NDP.

Deputy NDP House Leader David Shepherd tweeted:

Government has a responsibility to ensure public spaces—like the Alberta Legislature grounds—uphold the principles of inclusion & belonging for everyone. Platforming a performer who has expressed hateful views is an inappropriate use of that space.

Got that? Singing worship music in a park is now “hate.”

Janis Irwin, always happy to police Christian expression while proudly marching in rainbow parades, added:

The UCP should NOT be platforming Sean Feucht at the Alberta Legislature. Full stop

Now let’s be clear: these are the same politicians who never miss a Pride march, never skip a rainbow crosswalk painting ceremony, and never hesitate to throw taxpayer dollars at events that affirm their ideology.

Those are, apparently, the “appropriate” uses of public space. But Christians peacefully gathering to pray, sing and worship in the open air? That’s a problem. That’s “hate.”

Thankfully, Alberta’s United Conservative government isn’t caving to the censorship mob.

In a statement, Infrastructure Minister Martin Long’s office responded clearly:

Alberta is committed to supporting and respecting everyone's right to free speech… The Government of Alberta does not engage in shutting down or censoring law-abiding events.

Unlike the NDP, the UCP actually understands what public space is for: all of us. The public.

The “Revive in ’25 – Let Us Worship” event is going through the normal permit process. No fast-tracking. No favouritism. Just the same rules that apply to everyone else who wants to use the Alberta Legislature grounds.

Meanwhile, Sean Feucht is fighting back across the country through his campaign LetUsWorship.ca, after six of his Canadian events were cancelled — by woke city councils, federal park bureaucrats, and Liberal-adjacent cancel culture mobs who decided Christian music has no place in public.

He’s backed by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. And the church fined in Montreal for hosting him? Represented by The Democracy Fund at no cost to them.

The NDP wants gatekeepers at the door of democracy. But the government’s job isn’t to police belief — it’s to protect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

If the NDP had their way, public space would only be for those who toe the progressive line. But this time, they’re not the ones in charge.

And thank God for that.