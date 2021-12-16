Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Letters to Ezra: Fighting back when your entire society goes off the rails

What happens if the law itself is changed, and you have to fight within a law that is innately immoral and tilted against you?

  • December 16, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we read and reacted to letters from our audience.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say in response to one letter detailing the experience of a Holocaust survivor:

“We like to use the law. We like to go to court, we like to represent people, but what happens if the law itself is changed, and you have to fight within a law that is innately immoral and tilted against you?”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

