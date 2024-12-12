Letters to Rebels 2024!

It's that time of year again! At Rebel News, we have a beloved Christmas tradition where I dedicate an entire show to answering your questions. That’s right — this is your chance to ask me anything!

Your questions can cover anything from the news of the day to Rebel News itself — our team, our business, our future plans, or even personal questions (though, of course, I’ll decline anything too private). I’ll be as candid as possible — it’s basically a Rebel News holiday-themed Ask Me Anything (AMA)!

Just submit your questions using the form below. And then I’ll read and answer as many as I can during the show, all while wearing my Santa hat for festive flair!

And it’s not just me — my colleagues, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid, will also be hosting their own AMA shows. You can send your questions to them using this same form!

So, whether you’ve got friendly questions or tough ones, send them our way. I might even have a few questions for David myself! Let’s make this year’s Christmas AMA as fun and engaging as ever.

Cheers,

Ezra



Submit your questions now right here!