Letters to the Editor: Sheila Gunn Reid reads your messages

It's been a very busy time at Rebel News as of late, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifying before the Foreign Interference Commission, conflict in the Middle East leading to protests on our streets and accusations nearly a dozen parliamentarians are colluding with foreign nations against Canada's interests.

With so much on the go, Sheila Gunn Reid invited RebelNews+ subscribers to submit their questions and comments in a special “letters to the editor” edition of The Gunn Show.

Viewer “Bob” wrote in asking about MPs potentially committing treason, asking: “When will the names of the 11 treasonous members who are still sitting in Parliament be named? What will be their punishment? This current India uprising is a distraction, Trudeau must be punished for his crimes as this foreign interference has been ongoing for years and Trudeau has hidden evidence. He must pay for his incompetence and what exactly is his role in this...”

Sheila responded:

There are 11, you say MPs, but I should tell you these are parliamentarians. So, that could include members of the Senate — and I know of one, and the reason I know of one in the Senate is because the Conservatives told on themselves. The Conservatives were very concerned about the actions of Conservative Senator Victor Oh, a little too friendly with China. I think he was taking trips, sponsored trips to China, sponsored by the People's Republic of China. And they said, 'whoa, whoa, whoa. Not a great idea'. However, they can't fire a senator, so they told on themselves to security officials. They blew the whistle on their own guy.