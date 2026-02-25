Liberal AI minister 'deeply disturbed' by OpenAI after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Liberal Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon summoning OpenAI safety leaders to Ottawa following "deeply disturbing" reports after the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Solomon described his concerns after hearing that OpenAI employees failed to notify law enforcement after seeing violent and concerning conversations in Tumbler Ridge mass shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar's chat history.

"When I read those reports, I immediately contacted OpenAI to get an explanation about the situation. On Sunday morning, my team met with members of OpenAI as well, and I have summoned the senior safety team from OpenAI in the United States to come here to Ottawa," he said.

Following the Tuesday meeting in Ottawa, Solomon expressed clear disappointment that OpenAI's representatives provided no substantial new safety measures or detailed answers. "We were disappointed that they did not have substantial answers for us, and we asked them to have substantial answers," he told the CBC.

Sheila highlighted that the RCMP previously seized firearms from the shooter's home due to mental health concerns but allowed them to be returned after a family member successfully petitioned for their release roughly a month before the tragedy.

This decision has drawn sharp criticism as a clear failure in preventing access to guns despite repeated police visits and documented issues. While Solomon focuses blame outward on OpenAI, questions remain about why the RCMP didn't push harder to permanently remove weapons from a household with such a troubled history.