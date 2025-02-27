Liberal-appointed Senator says Canada is ‘deeply bigoted’ against China

A Liberal-appointed Senator continues to melt down over hostile Chinese rhetoric and legislation. “For all the mythology about Canada being a special friend to China since the 1970s, the instinct to demonize China runs deep,” claimed Senator Yuen Pau Woo.

“After eight years as a senator in Ottawa, I see it very clearly in Parliament, among political staffers, in government departments, in the government relations and lobbying community and of course the media,” he told the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver on February 1.

A recent Blacklock’s report said Chinese spies targeted political staffers in a bid to influence Canadian elections.

Senator Woo was earlier named as a supposed beneficiary of foreign interference. “We are led to believe the most important foreign policy challenge for Canada is to counter China,” he claimed.

Foreign interference press conference: Senators Woo and Oh named, along with Liberal MPs Parm Bains and Mary Ng. pic.twitter.com/wvHstSBGGS — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) October 28, 2024

In a September 30 affidavit submitted to the Commission, he claimed the Chinese Communist Party was harmless, reported Blacklock’s. “The Party is not interested in domestic Canadian legislation,” it reads, acknowledging it was “not necessarily sinister.”

Meanwhile, intelligence suggests that Chinese agents “[framed] talking points to reflect Party narratives or holding public events at specific locations of interest to China.”

“Foreign interference activities often transcend party lines, ideologies and ethnic backgrounds and often take place over a period of several years,” said the memo People’s Republic Of China Foreign Interference In Canada: A Critical National Security Threat.

Ottawa is deeply bigoted against China, Senator Woo claimed on February 1. He named no one, but suggested political aides, commentators and public employees were complicit.

Lib-appointed Senator says anti-China prejudice runs deep in Ottawa among politicians, media, lobbyists & fed employees: "I see it very clearly." https://t.co/sqaGpFDy2u #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/MGYvS1oHIi — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 27, 2025

Meanwhile, China tried swaying MP votes on the mistreatment of Muslims, testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission revealed. Senator Woo later called the Commission “an overzealous approach to national security,” of which he was granted status as an intervenor.

“We are in the grip of foreign interference hysteria fed by self-interested media, spineless politicians and opportunistic activist groups,” he said. “To be clear, I am against foreign interference.”

Unnamed agitators sought to “divide Chinese Canadians into good Chinese and bad Chinese,” claimed the Senator. “The latter are those who hold views that may align with the People’s Republic and who associate with groups in China that are seen to be enemies in the West.”

“The path to being a good Chinese is very clear,” he told a crowd of Chinese Canadians. “Demonstrate your hostility to Beijing and accuse as foreign agents those who don’t agree with you.”

Videos of Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie challenging Senator Woo are shared over WeChat, spread by Hu Xian (胡宪共生号), president of Symbiosis - a “Canadian” media group based in Beijing. Hu attends the political sessions in China with the United Front.



They’re good. I’m better. pic.twitter.com/7MHDzsEwLJ — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) August 16, 2023

Woo earlier penned a submission to the Commission, attempting to rebuke federal reports on election interference and WeChat disinformation.

“The recent media reporting of anonymous and unsubstantiated 'intelligence' reports has created a frenzy of innuendo against Chinese Canadian politicians, scholars and community leaders, all in the name of national security,” he penned.

That follows a February 3, 2024 speech at Vancouver’s Chinese Canadian Museum, where Woo reportedly voiced displeasure with pursuits of a foreign agent registry.

“They're still trying to tag us,” he said then. “We have to fight back and teach our next generation to fight back.”

Liberal MP says China wants to turn Canada into a 'vassal state.'



"They are using techniques of intrusion and interference that no security services have ever seen."https://t.co/irUitH63CK pic.twitter.com/jvCisrYXEo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 30, 2024

The Senator previously championed a Commons petition against a registry, calling it a “serious harassment and stigmatization risk” for Chinese Canadians. Petition E-4395 only garnered 2,450 signatures.

“It could also create a chill within vulnerable communities leading them to withdraw from civic engagement and public service,” it reads.

Parliament quietly passed legislation to counter foreign espionage last year. Bill C-70, An Act respecting countering foreign interference, would punish diplomats and other agents that target Canadian democracy.

Parliament was expected to implement the bill before the upcoming federal election, though it now remains up in the air following prorogation.