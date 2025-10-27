Liberal Cabinet Minister Malfunctions during Committee. This Time, it's Veterans Affairs

Jill McKnight was stumped when asked if her veterans employment program had hired a single veteran.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   October 27, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

A Liberal cabinet minister publicly faltered under scrutiny for the second time in as many weeks.

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight was unable to answer basic questions about her department's $79-million program to combat veteran homelessness during a Commons committee hearing last week.

McKnight's bizarre appearance at the House of Commons veterans affairs committee saw Conservative MP Blake Richards stump her on whether her veterans employment program had hired a single veteran.

Awkward silence followed his request for an update on the 2023 Veteran Homelessness Program's progress.

“Do you know how many homeless veterans there were in 2023 versus how many there are now?” Richards asked. McKnight said nothing, flipping through her binder until staff pointed to her prepared notes. Reading verbatim, she replied, “Simply put, one homeless veteran is one too many.”

McKnight admitted the department still uses 2021 census data, predating the program's start. She stated new information would follow the 2026 Census.

“In April 2023 you put out a strategy,” Richards shot back. “Two and a half years later you’re telling me the data you have is from 2021? So you have no way of knowing whether what you’re doing is working.”

Blacklock's reported that an internal June 13 briefing note, Veteran Homelessness, estimated "approximately 2,000 veterans experienced homelessness across Canada throughout a calendar year," down from 2,400 in 2023. However, McKnight's department, which produced the note, stated that McKnight was unaware of the numbers.

McKnight was appointed the eighth Minister of Veterans Affairs in six years on May 13.

Her performance follows last week’s viral moment from Health Minister Marjorie Michel, who went silent after Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant questioned her about B.C.'s mass ostrich cull. Levant posted on X that a handler "totally undermined her" before she could speak.

Different minister, same blank stare — reinforcing the notion that this government requires a handler to articulate its functions.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-27 21:41:46 -0400
    Unbelievable! Even I could do a better job. Me and Google would have the answer in minutes. It’s because of folks like this woman which gives “diversity hire” it’s disgusting connotation.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-10-27 21:26:35 -0400
    The phrase “when in doubt, mumble” describes her response, or lack thereof.