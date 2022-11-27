REVEALED: Liberal cabinet ministers 'joked' about bringing in tanks to crush convoy protests

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, the Emergencies Act inquiry continues to soldier along — and what a week of dramatic testimony it was, from lawyer Brendan Miller being escorted out by security to certain Liberal cabinet ministers allegedly “joking” about sending in tanks to disperse the demonstrators? What a knee-slapper! Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid had all the details.

Sheila and David discussed the shocking text messages between Minister of Justice David Lametti and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino about calling in the military to take down the peaceful protesters. "I'm not sure it is a joke, but either way — these are horrible people who have no business near the levers of power in this country," Sheila commented.

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.