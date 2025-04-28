Liberal candidate allegedly calls for the elderly to be left to die, discourages motherhood

Liberal candidate Nell Thomas has apologized for alleged social media comments that criticized life support for the elderly and women having children.

Thomas addressed "negative messages" circulating on social media about past comments that were "taken out of context."

“However, I recognize that, regardless of context, some of my words may have hurt people and for that I am truly sorry,” she said.

Dr. Nell Thomas, a family doc and radical activist running for the Liberal Party in Haliburton Kawartha Lakes, has deleted her X account after her divisive posts were discovered.



The Liberal Party clearly has no… pic.twitter.com/hvxVAvy4bI — Rod Taylor (@CHPCanadaLeader) April 27, 2025

Screengrabs circulating on social media show posts criticizing the elderly and women bearing children. Her X account has since been deleted.

Thomas allegedly commented last May 11 that Canada should "stop keeping ancients alive so long."

On April 12, 2023, she reportedly criticized women for bearing children.

The post reads, “I telepathically advise the fetus to sue the owner of the uterus while exiting it to this world. Of necessity, a mother must be a climate change denier.”

Thomas' posts also reportedly criticized agriculture and meat consumption, and praised China while denigrating North America.

The candidate’s campaign team did not clarify which of her comments were “taken out of context” in comment to the National Post.

Liberal candidate for Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes Nell Thomas advocated for a carbon tax as recently as January during a climate demonstration in her riding.



“We must dial back the heat track we are on by increasing the price on greenhouse gas emissions globally. Guess what?… pic.twitter.com/m8zfS7y0Bp — Juno News (@junonewscom) March 27, 2025

In her apology video, the Liberal candidate insisted on her strong morality, but didn't reference the specific posts.

“I am a physician who cares for patients of all ages across every stage of life including end-of-life journeys. I help people find dignity, relieve suffering, and seek peace when existence becomes too heavy to bear,” Thomas said.

“I am also a lifelong environmentalist who cares deeply about the future we are leaving for our children. There is nothing more meaningful to me than caring for moms and their babies,” she claimed.

Thomas appeared less apologetic when talking about the “climate crisis” and the complicity of fossil fuel companies. She expressed sadness that their greed has forced people to question whether or not to have children.