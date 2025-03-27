Liberal candidate calls police, falsely claims Juno reporter got 'physical'

Juno News reporter Keean Bexte was attempting to deliver questions to Liberal candidate Thomas Keeper before police were called and he was threatened with a potential restraining order.

  |   March 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed how a Liberal candidate in Calgary reportedly called the police on a Juno News reporter and falsely claimed he got "physical" with him.

Juno News reporter Keean Bexte, who has footage of the interaction and its aftermath, was trying to deliver questions to Thomas Keeper, the Liberal candidate for Calgary Confederation.

Rather than accepting the questions, Keeper darted inside his campaign office before apparently calling police on Bexte. Police informed Bexte that he could face a possible restraining order, and that Keeper said Bexte got "physical" with him.

The Independent Press Gallery of Canada condemned Keeper's behaviour in a statement posted online:

"This is absolutely a pattern of dealing with independent press by the Liberal Party as evidenced by the times Mark Carney keeps calling the cops on independent journalists," said Sheila.

Lise also chimed in, saying that in a "serious" country unlike Canada, the candidate would face some form of consequences for his actions.

"In a serious country, this candidate would no longer be the candidate," she said. "He would be charged!" added Sheila.

"Without question," Lise replied. "Misappropriation of police resources, false statements, this is insane," she said.

It is currently unclear whether the Liberal candidate in question will face any consequences for his actions during this incident.

Latest News

