Liberal dissenters give Trudeau one week to decide his political future

Two dozen Liberal MPs have given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau one week to decide his political future, warning unspecified consequences amid plummeting polls. Disgruntled MPs have held closed-door meetings over booting their leader since June, though it remains unclear what consequences Trudeau might face for not meeting the deadline.

During Wednesday’s caucus meeting, sources told CBC News that some 24 Liberal MPs have signed a document calling on Trudeau to go, but only three have gone public: Prince Edward Island's Sean Casey, Newfoundland's Ken McDonald, and New Brunswick's Wayne Long.

While only the former is seeking re-election, none were afraid to express their feelings on Trudeau’s leadership.

Before the meeting, MP Casey told reporters that a ‘secret vote’ is needed to determine their leader’s future.

Sources said the letter included a demand: Trudeau should make a choice about his future before October 28. The Bloc Québécois threatened to pull their support the following day, with the NDP ripping up its Supply and Confidence Agreement last month.

Meanwhile, there's a petition from Liberal members and former staffers calling on caucus to force a “confidence vote.” It also called for a leadership race to be held no later than June 1, 2025.

There is no mechanism for the caucus to force him to step down as leader. He remains committed to staying on, amid calls for an early election.

MP McDonald told CBC's Power & Politics Tuesday that he and other dissenters may support a non-confidence vote if Trudeau doesn’t take their concerns seriously.

“The prime minister has to start listening to the people,” he said. “You have to try and get people back onside.”

MP Long echoed that sentiment. “The Liberal Party is an institution in this country, it's bigger than one person, one leader, and it's incumbent on us as elected officials that we put our best foot forward," he said.

After nine years in government, it comes as no surprise that Trudeau's popularity has plummeted.

The Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled each term he has remained in office. Since winning its lone majority government in 2015, the party has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million.

Meanwhile, the CBC Poll Tracker shows the surging Conservatives maintain a healthy 19-point lead over the governing Liberals, a margin that would cost dozens of Liberal MPs their seats after the next vote.

With the situation continuing to deteriorate, about 20 MPs — no cabinet ministers — urged Trudeau to rethink his pledge to stay on as leader into the next election, CBC learned.

“I didn't think they would put an ultimatum on the table. That shows they have a great deal of resolve here that was unanticipated,” one MP told the state broadcaster.

Anonymous sources claimed Trudeau got emotional as MPs questioned his leadership, at one point telling of the toll his political career had on his family. But when Trudeau emerged from the meeting, the prime minister told reporters “the Liberal Party is strong and united.”

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, longtime friend and groomsman at Trudeau's wedding in 2005, rallied behind the prime minister, saying that he doesn't expect him to step down.

“He's [Trudeau] quite clear about his intentions and I don't expect those to change,” Miller said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier expressed “confidence” that most Liberal MPs support the prime minister.