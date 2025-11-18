Liberal government foreign worker approvals skyrocket since 2020
Records reveal approvals more than doubled in Ontario, tripled in Quebec, nearly quadrupled in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, and quintupled in Manitoba — including hundreds of low-skill jobs such as cashiers, delivery drivers, hotel clerks and gas-station attendants.
Foreign worker approvals have surged dramatically across the country since 2020, according to newly released federal data.
The response to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen's Order Paper Question Q-372 shows that approvals for foreign nationals have increased sharply in every region of Canada, with some provinces experiencing unprecedented growth. Since 2020, approvals have:
- More than doubled in Ontario
- Tripled in Quebec
- Nearly quadrupled in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland
- Quintupled in Manitoba
The data also shows significant growth in approvals for low-skill and entry-level occupations.
According to the government’s figures, approvals were issued in 2024 for positions such as cashiers, shelf stockers, delivery drivers, hotel front-desk clerks, bartenders, pet groomers, taxi and limo drivers, couriers, gas-station attendants and dancers.
For 2024 alone, the government approved:
- 319 shelf stockers
- 270 delivery drivers
- 251 hotel clerks
- 108 fitness instructors
- 92 outdoor guides
- 323 receptionists
- 42 security guards
- The government also approved foreign-worker positions for educators in 2024, including:
- 105 elementary school teachers
- 82 high-school teachers
Only one application in the elementary-teaching category and one in the secondary-teaching category were denied.
Since 2020, just two applications in the category of “actors, comedians and circus performers” have been refused, according to the government’s records.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-18 19:50:52 -0500 FlagI hate it when I have to deal with people who can’t speak English properly. When I need help with a product or even getting groceries checked out, I want to know what the person means. A citizen born and raised in Canada is whom I’d rather deal with.