Liberal government foreign worker approvals skyrocket since 2020

Records reveal approvals more than doubled in Ontario, tripled in Quebec, nearly quadrupled in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, and quintupled in Manitoba — including hundreds of low-skill jobs such as cashiers, delivery drivers, hotel clerks and gas-station attendants.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  November 18, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

Foreign worker approvals have surged dramatically across the country since 2020, according to newly released federal data.

The response to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen's Order Paper Question Q-372 shows that approvals for foreign nationals have increased sharply in every region of Canada, with some provinces experiencing unprecedented growth. Since 2020, approvals have:

  • More than doubled in Ontario
  • Tripled in Quebec
  • Nearly quadrupled in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland
  • Quintupled in Manitoba

The data also shows significant growth in approvals for low-skill and entry-level occupations.

According to the government’s figures, approvals were issued in 2024 for positions such as cashiers, shelf stockers, delivery drivers, hotel front-desk clerks, bartenders, pet groomers, taxi and limo drivers, couriers, gas-station attendants and dancers.

For 2024 alone, the government approved:

  • 319 shelf stockers
  • 270 delivery drivers
  • 251 hotel clerks
  • 108 fitness instructors
  • 92 outdoor guides
  • 323 receptionists
  • 42 security guards
  • The government also approved foreign-worker positions for educators in 2024, including:
  • 105 elementary school teachers
  • 82 high-school teachers

Only one application in the elementary-teaching category and one in the secondary-teaching category were denied.

Since 2020, just two applications in the category of “actors, comedians and circus performers” have been refused, according to the government’s records.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-18 19:50:52 -0500 Flag
    I hate it when I have to deal with people who can’t speak English properly. When I need help with a product or even getting groceries checked out, I want to know what the person means. A citizen born and raised in Canada is whom I’d rather deal with.