Liberal government foreign worker approvals skyrocket since 2020

Foreign worker approvals have surged dramatically across the country since 2020, according to newly released federal data.

The response to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen's Order Paper Question Q-372 shows that approvals for foreign nationals have increased sharply in every region of Canada, with some provinces experiencing unprecedented growth. Since 2020, approvals have:

More than doubled in Ontario

Tripled in Quebec

Nearly quadrupled in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland

Quintupled in Manitoba

The data also shows significant growth in approvals for low-skill and entry-level occupations.

According to the government’s figures, approvals were issued in 2024 for positions such as cashiers, shelf stockers, delivery drivers, hotel front-desk clerks, bartenders, pet groomers, taxi and limo drivers, couriers, gas-station attendants and dancers.

For 2024 alone, the government approved:

319 shelf stockers

270 delivery drivers

251 hotel clerks

108 fitness instructors

92 outdoor guides

323 receptionists

42 security guards

The government also approved foreign-worker positions for educators in 2024, including:

105 elementary school teachers

82 high-school teachers

Only one application in the elementary-teaching category and one in the secondary-teaching category were denied.

Since 2020, just two applications in the category of “actors, comedians and circus performers” have been refused, according to the government’s records.