Liberal government orders cost-benefit analysis—but only for suicide prevention

The Carney Liberals have finally decided a government program deserves an economic analysis. Not the carbon tax. Not Bill C-69—the no-more-pipelines bill. Not the tanker ban (Bill C-48) that crushed Alberta’s resource sector. And certainly not the plastics ban that bulldozed entire industries.

No, Ottawa is now asking the all-important question: Is suicide prevention worth the money?

A recent government procurement notice posted to Merx reveals that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is seeking a contractor to evaluate the economic impacts of the 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline. The goal? To determine whether helping Canadians in crisis is "cost-effective."

"The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is seeking a contractor to conduct an economic analysis of the 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline funding program to assess its cost-effectiveness and potential economic impacts."

— Merx Solicitation Notice

It’s a baffling pivot from a government that’s spent the last eight years handing out ideological policies like Halloween candy, without once checking the receipt. In fact, Access to Information requests have confirmed that no economic analyses were ever conducted on some of the most disruptive policies in recent memory:

Bill C-48 , the oil tanker ban: no economic analysis.

The single-use plastics ban : no economic analysis.

Bill C-69, the so-called environmental impact assessment overhaul: no economic analysis.

Despite these sweeping, economy-altering decisions, the government found it unnecessary to study how many jobs would be lost, how much GDP would be sacrificed, or how badly small businesses would be crushed.

But when it comes to the cost of keeping Canadians from taking their own lives? Suddenly the Liberals want a ledger and a calculator.

Why the sudden interest in counting pennies?

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that euthanasia—Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)—is cheaper.

According to an analysis by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute:

"The federal government published an estimate in 2020 that indicated MAID could save $149 million annually in health care costs... With the adoption of Bill C-7, the total net reduction in health care costs would be $149 million."

MAID has become one of the Liberals' most grotesque tools of cost control. It’s been offered to struggling veterans. It’s been suggested to disabled Canadians who asked for assistance, not death. It’s cheaper, faster, and—clearly—more fiscally attractive than expanding mental health support.

Which raises a chilling question: Who gets the helpline, and who gets the syringe?

Apparently, under this government, that decision requires an economist.

This isn’t about responsible spending. It’s about skewed priorities. The Trudeau government didn’t flinch at blowing billions on vanity climate projects, COVID theatre, or funding woke bureaucracies. But now, with the lives of vulnerable Canadians on the line, they’re finally consulting a spreadsheet.

It’s not about money. It’s about values. And when it comes to this Liberal government, we know exactly what those values are: ideology, convenience, and control—unless, of course, saving lives starts getting too expensive.