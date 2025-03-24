Liberal gov’t faked housing targets: memo

A 2022 memo blamed Trudeau and his immigration policies for the housing crisis. A subsequent memo said current housing targets were infeasible.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   March 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

A confidential cabinet memo revealed the federal government knew it couldn’t meet its housing targets, despite public promises last year.

“Under current rates of production Canada’s construction industry is not projected to meet the housing supply needed to address demand and restore affordability,” said the Briefing Note To The Minister Of Housing. 

The memo admitted that many first-time buyers couldn't afford housing, reported Blacklock’s.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 the average price of a home in Canada has risen by nearly 30 percent, rising from an average of $540,000 in February 2020 to over $700,000 in April 2024,” it said. “This increase was uneven among Canada’s various regions.”

To make matters worse, then-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised homes for young Canadians months before cabinet wrote that memo. “Our renewed focus is unlocking the door to the middle class for millions of younger Canadians,” she told reporters April 12 prior to her last budget.

Sean Fraser, then-Housing Minister, testified before the Commons human resources committee on May 9, vowing to resolve the housing crisis. 

“I am going to be the person who actually goes and does it,” Fraser declared, though the housing memo burst that bubble.

He was dismissed from cabinet last December 20 after declaring he would not seek re-election days earlier.

“This rampant incompetence has caused human misery, both for newcomers and for multigenerational Canadians,” Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, previously told Global News

“By his [Trudeau] own admission … Liberal immigration policies have caused massive housing … shortages,” Poilievre said. “And now he’s basically denouncing his entire immigration policy and expecting us to believe that he can fix the problems that he caused.”

Despite high demand, home construction has stagnated and worker productivity has decreased over the past two decades, reported Blacklock’s.

“To meet estimated housing targets Canada’s average construction rate would need to increase from 220,000 new homes built annually over the last five years to 700,000 housing starts per year, an increase of 220 percent,” said the June 18, 2024 memo.

“Contributing to this increase is the increased cost of building a residential home over the period, up 58 percent, as well as an unprecedented period of population growth in Canada as demand for housing has and is expected to continue to outpace the housing eco-system’s current rate of supply,” it said.

A 2022 memo blamed Trudeau and his immigration policies for the housing shortage. According to documents obtained by The Counter Signal, Secretary of the Cabinet Janice Charette claimed then-immigration quotas worsened the crisis.

The federal government vowed to gradually decrease the number of permanent residents it accepts annually from 485,000 in 2023 to 395,000 this year, and 365,000 by 2027. Canada’s housing shortage, however, will remain despite the new immigration targets, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

“The negative impacts of this shortage can be felt across the country,” reads the June 18 memo.

Housing costs in Canada are at a 41-year high, with 55% of household incomes paying for the mortgage. Meanwhile, the rental vacancy rate is at a record low (1.5%), making affordable accommodations hard to find.

An additional 3.5 million housing units need to be built by 2030, beyond the 2.3 million already projected to be built, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-24 19:22:14 -0400 Flag
    Promises made = promises broken. This article shows they never meant to tell the truth about their housing plans. How I wish TV-watching seniors would realize what a scammer Carney is and the Liberals are.