🔴Liberal gun grab continues, International student program exposed, Carney hinders pipelines | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're discussing Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree asserting that the Liberals' controversial firearm confiscation program will move forward despite significant pushback from the public and local police forces. The Liberal minister said it "will not be optional" for police forces to enforce his government's firearm prohibition after October 31st of this year.

Plus, a scathing report from Auditor General Karen Hogan shows the sheer scale of fraud and abuse in Canada's international student program. Despite over 150,000 'international students' being potentially non-compliant with conditions of their program from 2023 to 2024, only slightly over 4,000 investigations were even launched.

We're also looking at a recent report showing that despite the CBC receiving over $1 billion annually in taxpayer subsidies, less than 5% of Canadians actually watch the public broadcaster.

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