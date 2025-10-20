Liberal Health Minister refuses question on looming ostrich cull

On Friday, Health Minister Marjorie Michel dodged accountability for the impending government-ordered cull of healthy ostriches in British Columbia.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant asked Michel if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had offered to study her avian flu-recovered, now immune, birds in the U.S. Kennedy believes the birds should live and be studied.

Her handlers blocked the question, despite Rebel News's accreditation requiring "backroom dealing." Another journalist from the Western Standard also attempted to ask a question.

Ezra’s question was praised as "brilliantly crafted" during Monday’s livestream, while the minister's non-answer was "despicable."

"I guess it's question period, not answer period," Ezra said following the non-answer.

Sheila noted the minister could have answered, contrasting her with leaders like Donald Trump, who would demand to answer. The incident went viral, which was a "gift" to Rebel News.

Another journalist could have re-asked Ezra's question but didn't, highlighting a lack of solidarity in Canadian media.

Rebel News faced exclusion from a media freedom conference until international journalists from Al Jazeera and Global News International intervened. This was attributed to a Canadian "hive mind." We were later removed from a World Press Freedom event in Toronto, highlighting ongoing press freedom issues in Canada.