Liberal leadership 'debates' exemplify party's pre-determined path

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why the Liberal Party's leadership 'debates' are essentially performative with no real debate or competition and a pre-determined outcome.

Candidates Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Kristina Gould and Frank Baylis took part in the party's French-language debate on Monday evening and English debate the following night.

As Ezra notes, the "debates" aren't really debates at all — it’s a scripted selection process where the outcome has already been decided. It is clear that frontrunner Mark Carney will be selected as the new leader, and the other candidates appear to be falling in line, vying for cabinet roles, he explains.

In one notable occurrence from the French debate, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland sparked backlash online after claiming that a four-year-old girl asked if her she could prevent Trump from invading Canada.

"I met a little 4 year old girl, she asked me, whether if I could prevent Trump from invading our country. And that's why I'm standing to be the Liberal Party leader, and to become the next Prime Minister of Canada."



Chrystia Freeland's opening statement at the French debate. pic.twitter.com/xu4wqDYph9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 25, 2025

"It's clear this thing is pre-determined," Ezra said. "If this were a sports event of some sort, like a baseball game or a boxing match, it would be called fixed," he said.

"There were trivial differences amongst them, they all have slightly different approaches to the carbon tax for example, but it's mainly a difference in marketing, not a difference in substance," he added.

The Rebel News boss further discussed how all of the candidates appeared to agree with each other on nearly every issue, even seemingly helping each other out to answer questions at times.

"All four of the candidates pretty much agreed on everything. In fact, they sort of helped each other out. It was an 'agreeathon,'" he said.

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to select its next leader to replace Justin Trudeau on March 9.