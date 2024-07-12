Liberal Minister refuses to call Trudeau a ‘liability’ to the party

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne repeatedly refused to call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an asset or a liability during a radio interview with the state broadcaster.

“You know Justin Trudeau has become a lightning rod for a lot of the dissatisfaction in this country,” said the CBC host. “Is he a liability going into this election, or an asset?” he asked.

“What you have seen in other countries, where people are facing a lot of issues, their frustrations are often [directed] towards their leaders,” said Minister Champagne. “I tell people, ‘when you step back … in which society do you want to live in.’”

Unsuccessful snap election results from allies in France and the United Kingdom significantly deplete the chances that Canada would follow suit.

Polls suggest the Trudeau government may meet the same fate after nine years in office. Few Canadian governments have maintained power much longer.

Speculation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would send voters back to the polls before the fixed October 2025 election date reached a simmering boil after a stunning by-election loss in Toronto-St. Paul’s last month.

His 2021 snap election gamble failed to win most Canadians over, resulting in a slightly stronger Liberal minority mandate.

“To whom would you give the keys to the house,” continues Champagne, “that’s what I ask people.” He claims Canadians would rather give the keys back to the governing Liberal Party.

The CBC Host repeated his question. “Liability or asset?” Minister Champagne dodged the ask, claiming he is “focused” on delivering results for Canadians.

“They’ll make the final choice,” he said. “That’s how democracy works.”

The host pressed further. “He [Trudeau] has been providing leadership, and that’s what Canadians want to see,” replied Champagne. “He’s provided steady leadership for close to a decade.”

A reporter told the Prime Minister July 3 that voters tend to give heads of state the door when their tenure nears a decade.

“Why do you think you're different?” she asked. Trudeau replied: “There is a challenge faced by democracies all around the world right now.”

“Whether we look at what's going on in France … whether we look at any democracy around the world, we are seeing … an erosion of democratic principles and rights,” he added.

Trudeau claimed there are issues voters want his government to focus on now.

“This is a really important time for governments to step up and …deliver more childcare spaces, better access to dental care for people who don't have insurance, and more housing.”