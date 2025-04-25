Liberal MP's staff call police on Rebel News days ahead of pivotal election

Up on Parliament Hill, there are good MPs; there are mediocre MPs, and there are downright horrid MPs. And then there’s Majid Jowhari, the Liberal Member of Parliament for the riding of Richmond Hill South, someone with a track record so odious that even some of his fellow former Liberals such as Byron Wilfert and Reza Moridi have openly denounced him.

Here's the skinny: Richmond Hill has a significant Persian population. And the Iranians we have met are overwhelmingly the sort of people who fled their home country for a better life in Canada. Iran, post-1979, has devolved into an authoritarian regime as well as the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism.

So, the question arises: how is that someone such as Jowhari can even get elected in such a riding given that this reprobate is pro-Iranian regime?

Jowhari has tweeted words of congratulations to the Iranian regime and has even arranged meetings with members of the Iranian government. And he supports Iran re-establishing an embassy in Ottawa. Kindly turn a blind eye to the fact that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukrainian airliner in 2020, killing all 176 on board including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The time has come for Liberal MP Majid Jowhari, a supporter of the Iranian regime, to resign



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/cJEZDewbbd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 15, 2023

Like so many other Liberals, Jowhari struggles with telling the truth. For example. in the past, he has lied about the status of his engineering credentials, earning Jowhari the dubious nickname of “the Persian Pinocchio.”

So it was that we wanted to send a message to the constituents of Richmond Hill South the other day. And that message is that Jowhari must be fired come Monday.

We paid a visit to Jowhari’s campaign headquarters behind the wheel of the Rebel News jumbotron-equipped truck. The truck was being rented by ForCanada, Ezra Levant’s third party group for the current federal election. Thursday’s goal was to expose Jowhari and his odious behaviour. And what a fascinating story that unfolded.

Namely, we parked the truck in the driveway of the building that houses the campaign headquarters as well as other tenants. Eventually, a man by the name of Michel dropped came along in his swank Porsche Targa. Michel said he was the owner of the building and he not only consented to an interview but said he was perfectly fine with the truck being on his property. What a breath of fresh air!

But it turned out to be too good to be true. First, the inevitable happened – which is to say, Team Jowhari called the police. They always call the police when Rebel News is in the neighbourhood. Always. Two police cruisers with the York Regional Police Service responded – one officer being a supervisor. How odd: there is a rampant crime wave in the greater Toronto area, and yet, two police cruisers are dispatched to… well, we’re not sure. The police never did approach us; they just observed us and made phone calls.

Michel then had a conversation with the cops. Eventually he went inside his building to speak with Jowhari and company. And when he emerged, he told us to leave – as in immediately.

Golly, why did Michel change his mind? Well, Michel said he spoke to his partners and they didn’t want anything to do with anything that was “political” on their property… even though a Liberal Member of Parliament is renting space in the building… but never mind. Alas, turns out that Michel is not the owner of the venue outright, but rather, a co-owner.

We respected his wishes and left the premises. But how sad is it that Majid Jowhari is always so eager to call law enforcement to shutdown the practice of journalism, at least when Rebel News is involved. Makes you wonder: does Jowhari realize that he now resides in the Toronto area? Or does he think he’s still back home in Tehran situated in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where freedom is nonexistent?